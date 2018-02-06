Police announce scholarship fund in honor of fallen police chief

Copperas Cove Police Department has launched a memorial scholarship in honor of fallen Police Chief Tim Molnes.

Molnes was with the police department from 1980 to the end of his fight with cancer in 2016. He became the chief of police in July of 1999.

The Tim Molnes Memorial Scholarship was created in his honor to help provide educational opportunities to students in the Copperas Cove community. The scholarship will award one graduating student $1000 towards furthering their education. Students must be living in Copperas Cove or graduating from Copperas Cove ISD schools.

Applications for the scholarship must be hand delivered or mailed by April 2 to be considered.

You can learn more about the scholarship here.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.