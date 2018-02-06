Police search for man suspected of holding woman at gunpoint

Copperas Cove police are searching for a man suspected of holding a woman at gunpoint and robbing her.

Police said on Feb. 6 around 4:25 a.m. a woman was held at gunpoint while the suspect took her purse in the 300 block of North Dr.

The man fled the scene on foot.

Copperas Cove police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.

