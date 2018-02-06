Hewitt Public Library cleaning up after glass door shatters overnight

The computer lab will be closed until the carpet dries. (Source: Hewitt Public Library)

The Hewitt Public Library is cleaning up after a sliding glass door shattered overnight.

Library Director Waynette Ditto said staff turned on the lights around 7 a.m. and found the glass door to the computer lab completely shattered.

City crews and a professional cleaning service were called in to help with the mess.

The library remained open, but the computer lab will be closed on Tuesday until the carpet dries.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.