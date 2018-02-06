Nurse who was told she had months to live has 100th chemo treatment four years later

After being diagnosed with metastatic pancreatic cancer in 2014, a Waco woman was given just six to eight months to live. But four years later, Marliss Williams has received her 100th chemo treatment and is now in remission.

While many with this diagnosis often choose hospice or palliative care, Williams, a labor and delivery nurse, chose to battle her disease head-on with her oncologist, Dr. Chakmakjan. Williams has recently received nearly clear scans.

During the last four years, Williams was able to welcome the birth of her grandchild.

Nurses and Texas Oncology surprised Williams with a party to celebrate her defying the odds.

