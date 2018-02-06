'This Is Us' star plans stop at Silos for book tour - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

'This Is Us' star plans stop at Silos for book tour

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Chrissy Metz's book goes on sale March 26. (Source: Facebook) Chrissy Metz's book goes on sale March 26. (Source: Facebook)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

"This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz will be making a stop in Central Texas for her upcoming book tour.

Metz will be coming to the Magnolia Market at the Silos on Saturday, April 7. 

You can pre-order her book This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today and see other tour dates here. 

The book goes on sale on March 27. 

