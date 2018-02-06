'This Is Us' star plans stop at Silos for book tour

"This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz will be making a stop in Central Texas for her upcoming book tour.

Metz will be coming to the Magnolia Market at the Silos on Saturday, April 7.

You can pre-order her book This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today and see other tour dates here.

The book goes on sale on March 27.

