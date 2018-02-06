Texas women cruise past WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Jatarie White had 18 points and 10 rebounds for her second double-double of the season to lead No. 6 Texas over West Virginia 73-55 on Monday night.

The Longhorns (19-4, 10-2 Big 12) opened up the game on a 7-0 run, but WVU clawed back into the game thanks to five first quarter 3-pointers.

Texas responded by outscoring the Mountaineers (17-7, 5-7) 19-7 in the second quarter to have a 37-26 lead at the half.

Both teams would trade scores throughout the first 15 minutes of the second half. West Virginia cut the lead to seven with 5:16 left in the third quarter, but couldn't get closer.

The Longhorns would finish the game on an 11-1 run to complete the regular season sweep of WVU.

Ariel Atkins would join White in double figures with 17 points. Audrey-Ann Caron-Goudreau was a point short of a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds.

Naomi Davenport led the Mountaineers with 14 points. Teana Muldrow added 12 points.

West Virginia finished the game shooting 10 of 20 from beyond the arc.

BIG PICTURE

Texas remains within two games of the Big 12 lead, just behind 3rd-ranked Baylor. The Longhorns will need a win over the Lady Bears on Feb. 19 in Austin and Baylor will need to drop an additional game for UT to clinch a share of the Big 12 title.

With the loss, West Virginia has dropped seven of their last 11 games after starting the season out on a 13-game winning streak.

UP NEXT

Texas returns to Austin to host Kansas State on Saturday.

West Virginia makes the long trip to Lubbock to take on ailing Texas Tech on Saturday.

