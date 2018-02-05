Bears eye OSU rematch for Big 12 kickstart

Baylor center Jo Acuil had a great answer when asked if the team's win over Iowa State got its confidence back.

"Did the swag ever leave," responded the senior center with a smile and laugh.

That's been the story of this Baylor team, forever loose, incredibly unlucky. The Bears have one possession losses to TCU, West Virginia, Kansas, and Oklahoma. Those close games make a difference.

"Everyone goes through adversity," said Acuil, "we just have to focus one game at a time."

Going into Wednesday's game against Oklahoma State, Baylor has some good news, their offense seems to have found it's footing despite Manu Lecomte struggling.

"I know I'm going to get hot next game so that's not a problem and the good thing about our team is we don't just live off my threes," said the senior guard, "The three doesn't go in, we'll just go inside, and they kill it inside. so that's why we're like a well balanced team you know."

Baylor has eight men's basketball games left. Every one of them will be against a team ahead of them in the standings -- and half of them are at the Ferrell Center.

"Nobody likes being on the bottom," laughed head coach Scott Drew, "I promise you that. So again we know where we're at and what we have to do so hopefully we can stay focused and control what we can control."

We'll get our look at the healthy, hopefully new look Bears Wednesday, Feb 6th in Stillwater. Tip off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m..

