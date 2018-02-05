Texas A&M to host youth dance day - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Texas A&M to host youth dance day

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

Texas A&M women’s basketball hosts Youth Dance Day on Sunday, February 25. Boys and girls ages 5 to 12 learn a routine pre-game to perform with the Aggie Dance Team at halftime of the game against Missouri.

The Youth Dance Day package costs $35, and includes one general admission game ticket, one Youth Dance Day t-shirt, and participation in a halftime performance with the Aggie Dance Team. Additional tickets can be purchased for $3 each at the time of purchase.

The experience is only available for purchase before the February 15 deadline, or until all 175 spots are filled, whichever comes first. No dance experience is required, and all skill levels are welcome. Comfortable athletics attire and sneakers are strongly recommended.

The Aggie Dance Team will teach the participants the fun performance from 12:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. on game day, with check-in running from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Afterward, fans are invited to visit Kids Court, featuring free youth entertainment including inflatables, face painting, balloon animals and hoops fun. Kids Court is located in the women’s basketball practice gym behind section 121, and runs from 2 p.m. until the game tips at 3 p.m.

The Youth Dance Day participants will be retrieved from their seats prior to the halftime performance.

