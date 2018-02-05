Cru men's Long earns POTW honors - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Cru men's Long earns POTW honors

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball player Brian Long has been named American Southwest Conference West Division Co-Player of the Week for the week ending February 4th. This is the first player of the week honor of Long’s UMHB career.

Long, a junior forward from Killeen High School, averaged 25.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game to helped lead the Cru to a pair of victories last week. He also shot 80 percent from the field over the two victories. Long had 26 points and nine rebounds as UMHB opened the week with a win over McMurry University. He followed up with 25 points and 12 rebounds in a victory over Hardin-Simmons. Long also came up with a key blocked shot as the Cowboys were attempting to cut the lead to four points in the final minute and he helped clinch the win with four clutch free throws in the final seconds of that game.

The Cru men are 16-6 overall and 9-5 in ASC play on the season. UMHB returns to action with a 4:00 PM start at Concordia Texas Saturday in Austin.

