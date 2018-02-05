UMHB women's Holt earns conference player of the week

Jatarie White had 18 points and 10 rebounds for her second double-double of the season to lead No. 6 Texas over West Virginia 73-55 on Monday night.More >>
Jatarie White had 18 points and 10 rebounds for her second double-double of the season to lead No. 6 Texas over West Virginia 73-55 on Monday night.More >>
WACO, Texas (AP) - Lauren Cox scored a career-high 24 points and No. 3 Baylor beat Oklahoma 74-65 on Monday night for its 19th straight victory.More >>
WACO, Texas (AP) - Lauren Cox scored a career-high 24 points and No. 3 Baylor beat Oklahoma 74-65 on Monday night for its 19th straight victory.More >>
Baylor center Jo Acuil had a great answer when asked if the team's win over Iowa State got its confidence back. "Did the swag ever leave," responded the senior center with a smile and laugh.More >>
Baylor center Jo Acuil had a great answer when asked if the team's win over Iowa State got its confidence back. "Did the swag ever leave," responded the senior center with a smile and laugh.More >>
Texas A&M women’s basketball hosts Youth Dance Day on Sunday, February 25. Boys and girls ages 5 to 12 learn a routine pre-game to perform with the Aggie Dance Team at halftime of the game against Missouri.More >>
Texas A&M women’s basketball hosts Youth Dance Day on Sunday, February 25. Boys and girls ages 5 to 12 learn a routine pre-game to perform with the Aggie Dance Team at halftime of the game against Missouri.More >>
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball player Brian Long has been named American Southwest Conference West Division Co-Player of the Week for the week ending February 4th.More >>
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball player Brian Long has been named American Southwest Conference West Division Co-Player of the Week for the week ending February 4th.More >>