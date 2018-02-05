UMHB women's Holt earns conference player of the week

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball player Hannah Holt has been named American Southwest Conference West Division Player of the Week for the week ending February 4th.This is the fourth player of the week honor for Holt this season.

Holt, a sophomore guard from Lumberton High School, averaged 27.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game over a pair of UMHB victories last week. She also shot 68 percent from the field for the Cru. Holt opened the week with 30 points and seven assists in a win over McMurry University. She then closed out the week with 25 points, five rebounds and four steals in a victory over Hardin-Simmons University. The Cru women’s basketball team has won a total of eight ASC West Division Player of the Week honors this season.

The Cru women are 19-3 overall and 12-2 in ASC play on the season. UMHB will return to action with a 2:00 PM tip-off at Concordia Texas Saturday in Austin.