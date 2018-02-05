UMHB women's Holt earns conference player of the week - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

UMHB women's Holt earns conference player of the week

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball player Hannah Holt has been named American Southwest Conference West Division Player of the Week for the week ending February 4th.This is the fourth player of the week honor for Holt this season.

Holt, a sophomore guard from Lumberton High School, averaged 27.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game over a pair of UMHB victories last week. She also shot 68 percent from the field for the Cru. Holt opened the week with 30 points and seven assists in a win over McMurry University. She then closed out the week with 25 points, five rebounds and four steals in a victory over Hardin-Simmons University. The Cru women’s basketball team has won a total of eight ASC West Division Player of the Week honors this season.

The Cru women are 19-3 overall and 12-2 in ASC play on the season. UMHB will return to action with a 2:00 PM tip-off at Concordia Texas Saturday in Austin.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Texas women cruise past WVU

    Texas women cruise past WVU

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 12:11 AM EST2018-02-06 05:11:57 GMT

    Jatarie White had 18 points and 10 rebounds for her second double-double of the season to lead No. 6 Texas over West Virginia 73-55 on Monday night.

    More >>

    Jatarie White had 18 points and 10 rebounds for her second double-double of the season to lead No. 6 Texas over West Virginia 73-55 on Monday night.

    More >>

  • Lady Bears survive 4th quarter scare from OU

    Lady Bears survive 4th quarter scare from OU

    Monday, February 5 2018 11:52 PM EST2018-02-06 04:52:52 GMT

    WACO, Texas (AP) - Lauren Cox scored a career-high 24 points and No. 3 Baylor beat Oklahoma 74-65 on Monday night for its 19th straight victory.

    More >>

    WACO, Texas (AP) - Lauren Cox scored a career-high 24 points and No. 3 Baylor beat Oklahoma 74-65 on Monday night for its 19th straight victory.

    More >>

  • Bears eye OSU rematch for Big 12 kickstart

    Bears eye OSU rematch for Big 12 kickstart

    Monday, February 5 2018 11:06 PM EST2018-02-06 04:06:49 GMT

    Baylor center Jo Acuil had a great answer when asked if the team's win over Iowa State got its confidence back. "Did the swag ever leave," responded the senior center with a smile and laugh.

    More >>

    Baylor center Jo Acuil had a great answer when asked if the team's win over Iowa State got its confidence back. "Did the swag ever leave," responded the senior center with a smile and laugh.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly