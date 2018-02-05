Second-grade teacher dies due to complications from the flu in TX

A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.

Weatherford ISD released a statement Monday stating that second-grade teacher, Heather Holland, died Sunday. Holland was a teacher at Ikard Elementary in Weatherford, west of Fort Worth.

The district said that counselors would be present on campus to assist students, staff and parents.

The schools within the district have undergone deep cleanings.

No information was available regarding Holland's funeral arrangements.

