Sheriff's office warns of man approaching homes, claiming to be with 'a cable company'

The Hill County Sheriff's Office is warning of a man who has approached several homes claiming to be with "the cable company."

HCSO posted on Facebook about receiving several reports of a white man approaching homes near FM 2719 and HCR 1439 in the Covington area.

The man said he is "with the cable company" and needs to check equipment. Residents he has approached have not reported any issues with their cable and do not see any identification on the man tying him to any service.

The sheriff's office said the man is 5'11", thin build and in his late 20's to early 30's. He has curly brown hair and was driving a tan 4-door vehicle.

Contact the sheriff's office if this man approaches your home.

