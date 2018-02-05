Students restore photos damaged due to Hurricane Harvey

Students from all over Texas have lent a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Adobe Creative Cloud released a video Monday sharing the story of students and those affected by Hurricane Harvey. In the video, the students helped victims restore family photos believed to be damaged and lost due to the storm.

According to Adobe, students paired with relief organizations.

Texas Photo Renovators, Rebuilding Port Aransas and Recovery Houston were the organizations teamed with Adobe.

