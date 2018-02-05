Man arrested and charged with three counts of solicitation of a minor

A Fort Worth man was arrested after officials say he sent sexually explicit messages to someone he thought was under the age of 17.

Luis Hernandez, 28, was taken into custody by Fort Worth police on three Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Warrants. HCSO said that Hernandez was communicating with someone he believed to be under the age of 17 on a smartphone messaging app. Officials said that when Hernandez learned the child's age, he began to send nude photos and videos of himself to the child.

He was charged with three felony charges of online solicitation of a minor.

Hernandez was being held in the Tarrant County Jail but has since bonded out.

