Man tries to 'gain entry' into ATM, smiles directly into camera

Fort Worth police are looking for a man they said try to "gain entry" into an ATM.

It happened on Jan. 19 between midnight and 2 a.m. at an ATM machine on Bryant Irvin Road

"Thank you for making our jobs easier...by smiling at/into the camera," said the department on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4714.

