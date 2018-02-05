Man tries to 'gain entry' into ATM, smiles directly into camera - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Man tries to 'gain entry' into ATM, smiles directly into camera

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
FORT WORTH, TX (KXXV) -

Fort Worth police are looking for a man they said try to "gain entry" into an ATM. 

It happened on Jan. 19 between midnight and 2 a.m. at an ATM machine on Bryant Irvin Road 

"Thank you for making our jobs easier...by smiling at/into the camera," said the department on their Facebook page. 

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4714. 

