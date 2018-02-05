Report: Houston students will receive smartphones from Sprint

Houston students will be receiving smartphones from Sprint, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The Chronicle reported that Sprint is giving the phones to 14,000 students in Houston ISD.

The project is through Sprint's 1Million Project, where Sprint and the Sprint Foundation provide the devices to 180,000 low-income high school students across the country.The project's purpose is to assist students who lack internet access at home, eliminating the "Homework Gap."

"Seventy percent of America's high school teachers assign homework that requires online connectivity, yet more than 5 million families with school-aged students do not have internet connectivity at home," Sprint said in Aug. at the program's launch.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.