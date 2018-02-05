Voting rights groups focus on voter turnout as voter registration for primary ends

Monday, Feb. 5, is the last day to register to vote. (Source: KXXV)

Monday was the last day to register to vote in the March primary.

In McLennan County, there are 134,000 voters registered, which is 9,000 more registered voters than in the 2014 primary election when similar offices were on the ballot.

“We would like to see a big turnout because we do the same amount of work whether one person comes or all 134,000 people come so we encourage everyone to get out and vote,” Van Wolfe said.

In 2014, McLennan County had a 10 percent voter turnout, which is a number group such as the League of Women Voters of Waco hope to increase.

"Democracy doesn't work by itself. We all have to do our part to make it work. Registering to work and actually showing up to vote are two important ways to do that,” League of Women Voters of Waco Coordinator Ivy Hamerly said.

Her non-partisan political organization, which held a voter registration drive, plans to continue distributing voter information to people before they head out to the polls on March 6.

"Our elected officials decide very important things that impact our lives. This is just one way for citizens to play a role in our political system,” Hamerly said.

In addition, the group plans to have a forum with candidates running for McLennan District Attorney, County Judge, and County Commissioners for precinct two and four on Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m.

"One thing we are doing to increase voter turnout is making it easier for voters in this area, who the people are behind those names and what those roles are they are running for,” Hamerly said.

In Bell County, there are 186, 209 registered voters, which went up from 161,716 in 2014. In Falls County, the number of registered voters is 10,166 and in Coryell County, there are nearly 37,000 registered voters. In the 2014 March primary, the three counties had a voter turnout ranging from 10 to 13 percent.

To register to vote in the primary, applications must be hand-delivered or postmarked to the Registrar's Office by Feb. 5.

To register to vote by mail, the deadline is on Feb. 23. To find out if you meet the requirements, click here.

