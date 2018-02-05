Last day to register to vote for primary is Feb. 5

Monday, Feb. 5, is the last day to register to vote. (Source: KXXV)

Monday is the last day to register to vote in the March primary.

In McLennan County, there are currently 134,000 voters registered. Election Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe said the turnout during primaries is 30 percent on average.

To register to vote in the primary, applications must be hand-delivered or postmarked to the Registrar's Office by Feb. 5.

