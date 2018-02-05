Learn how to make glass art in CTX

For the Feb. 5. edition of Central Texas Living, Ann Harder spoke with Michael Touchy, an artist at Salado Glassworks and Jess Mall, marketing director at Salado Glassworks.

During the interview, we got to see the technique and what goes into glassblowing.

Salado Glassworks is offering upcoming classes, the information is listed below.

Blow Your Own Heart

Cost: $47.50 Ages: 3 and older

Dates: Feb. 2, 3, 9 & 10

Note: This is the only event that is available for the 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. time slot on Saturdays.

Blow Your Own Solid Heart

Cost: $60 Ages: 12 and older

Dates: Feb. 2, 3, 9, 10 & 14

Blow Your Own Heart-Shaped Bowl

Cost: $80 Ages: 12 and older

Dates: Feb. 2, 3, 9, 10 & 14

For more information go to www.saladoglassworks.com.

