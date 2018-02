Free adoptions will be offered all day on Monday, Feb. 5. (Source: KXXV)

The Humane Society of Central Texas is offering free dog adoptions on Monday, Feb. 5.

The animal shelter will open at 11 a.m. and allow free adoptions for all dogs in the main three kennels.

The Humane Society is located at 2032 Circle Road.

