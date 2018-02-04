Danni Williams Joins 1000-Point Club As No. 14 Women Beat Auburn, 78-59

Danni Williams became the 30th Texas A&M player to score 1,000 points, as No. 14 Texas A&M cruised to a 78-57 victory over Auburn in a women's basketball game at Reed Arena Sunday.



Williams, who scored 20 points in the game, joins teammate Khaalia Hillsman in the 1,000-point club, and becomes the first junior to reach the milestone since Courtney Walker and Courtney Williams did it in 2014-15.



Texas A&M (18-6, 7-3 SEC) led by as many by 33 in the second half, and was paced by Chennedy Carter's 23 points, marking her third straight 20+ point game. Jasmine Lumpkin added 10 points and has reached double figures in points or rebounds in each of her last six games.



Anriel Howard led the Aggies with 10 rebounds, and now ranks sixth on Texas A&M's single-season rebound list with 289.



Auburn (11-11, 2-8 SEC) made a late run, but could only close the deficit to 15 in the fourth quarter.



The Aggies return to action on Thursday, February 8 to host Ole Miss at 7 p.m. on SEC Network +.



GARY BLAIR RADIO SHOW RETURNS MONDAY

The Gary Blair Radio Show broadcasts Monday, February 5, at Rudy's on Harvey Road from 6-7 p.m. The show is broadcast locally on WTAW (1620 AM) and hosted by Steve Miller. Fans can listen worldwide through 12thMan.com.