Bears fall to Kentucky, 4-1

No. 16 Baylor women’s tennis faltered at Kentucky on Sunday morning to close its road trip. The Bears dropped to 2-2 on the season following the 4-1 loss.

Freshman Dominika Sujova and sophomore Angelina Shakhraichuk started doubles off with a win for Baylor, 6-3, in the No. 2 slot over Lesedi Jacobs and Brianna Tullock, but the Wildcats responded with a 6-3 victory at No. 1 doubles and 6-4 win at No. 3 doubles for a 1-0 lead.

Wins at No. 2 and No. 1 singles followed, 6-2, 6-1, and 6-3, 6-1, respectively for Kentucky before Baylor sophomore Camilla Abbate defeated Diana Tkachenko, 6-4, 6-3, at No. 4 singles. It marked her second singles win of the weekend, as she was the lone Bear to register a victory against Vanderbilt on Friday.

The Wildcats clinched the match with a 6-4, 7-5 win at No. 3 singles to hand Baylor its second loss of the season and first against an unranked opponent.