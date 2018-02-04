Bears fall to Kentucky, 4-1 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Bears fall to Kentucky, 4-1

No. 16 Baylor women’s tennis faltered at Kentucky on Sunday morning to close its road trip. The Bears dropped to 2-2 on the season following the 4-1 loss.

Freshman Dominika Sujova and sophomore Angelina Shakhraichuk started doubles off with a win for Baylor, 6-3, in the No. 2 slot over Lesedi Jacobs and Brianna Tullock, but the Wildcats responded with a 6-3 victory at No. 1 doubles and 6-4 win at No. 3 doubles for a 1-0 lead.

Wins at No. 2 and No. 1 singles followed, 6-2, 6-1, and 6-3, 6-1, respectively for Kentucky before Baylor sophomore Camilla Abbate defeated Diana Tkachenko, 6-4, 6-3, at No. 4 singles. It marked her second singles win of the weekend, as she was the lone Bear to register a victory against Vanderbilt on Friday.

The Wildcats clinched the match with a 6-4, 7-5 win at No. 3 singles to hand Baylor its second loss of the season and first against an unranked opponent.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Eagles have the right formula to upset Patriots

    Eagles have the right formula to upset Patriots

    Friday, February 2 2018 4:05 PM EST2018-02-02 21:05:53 GMT
    Sunday, February 4 2018 5:59 PM EST2018-02-04 22:59:26 GMT

    The best formula for success against the New England Patriots is to keep Tom Brady on the sideline and harass him when he's on the field.

    More >>

    The best formula for success against the New England Patriots is to keep Tom Brady on the sideline and harass him when he's on the field.

    More >>

  • Colts: Linebacker Edwin Jackson among 2 killed on highway

    Colts: Linebacker Edwin Jackson among 2 killed on highway

    Sunday, February 4 2018 4:36 PM EST2018-02-04 21:36:19 GMT
    Sunday, February 4 2018 5:59 PM EST2018-02-04 22:59:18 GMT
    This is a 2017 photo of Edwin Jackson of the Indianapolis Colts NFL football team. (Source: Associated Press)This is a 2017 photo of Edwin Jackson of the Indianapolis Colts NFL football team. (Source: Associated Press)

    The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.

    More >>

    The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.

    More >>

  • Brady and numbers point to another Patriots Super Bowl win

    Brady and numbers point to another Patriots Super Bowl win

    Friday, February 2 2018 3:29 PM EST2018-02-02 20:29:32 GMT
    Sunday, February 4 2018 5:59 PM EST2018-02-04 22:59:06 GMT

    The Brady Factor: Quarterback, coach and tons of experience give Patriots big edge in Super Bowl matchup with Eagles.

    More >>

    The Brady Factor: Quarterback, coach and tons of experience give Patriots big edge in Super Bowl matchup with Eagles.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly