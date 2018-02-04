Lampasas County District Clerk arrested for theft

The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.More >>
Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl halftime show.More >>
The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.More >>
A 100-year-old tree scheduled to be cut down for a school parking lot in suburban Houston has been given a month-long reprieve so people opposed to its removal can try to raise up to $200,000 to save it.More >>
