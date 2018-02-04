Lampasas County District Clerk arrested for theft

The Lampasas County District Clerk, Cody Reed was arrested for the offense of theft by a public servant on Friday, according to the Lampasas County Jail.

The Lampasas County Sheriff's Office assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Rangers serve an arrest warrant on Reed.

The arrest resulted from an on-going investigation conducted by the Texas Rangers.

Lampasas County Justice of Peace Andrew Garcia arraigned Reed and released him on a personal recognizance bond.

The offense of theft by a public servant is a class B misdemeanor.

