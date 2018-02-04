Train crash leaves two dead and dozens injured

Two people are dead after a train crash in south Carolina Sunday morning.

Amtrak released this statement following the accident.

"Amtrak Train 91, operating between New York and Miami, came in contact with a CSX freight train at around 2:35 a.m. ET in Cayce, South Carolina. The lead engine derailed, as well as some passenger cars. There were 8 crew members and approximately 139 passenger, with injuries reported. People who have questions about passengers on the train can contact us at 800-523-9101. Local authorities are on the scene responding. More information will be provided as available."

Officials on the scene added this information about the accident.

"There was a train collision and derailment near Charleston Highway and Pine Ridge drive between a freight train and passenger train. When we arrived on scene, we began assisting passengers off of that train. At this time, there are no passengers on the train. It's very important to point that out. There were about 70 passengers that were transported to local area hospitals for various injuries. There were two fatalities, according to the Lexington County coroner's office. That has been confirmed," Harrison Cahill said.

Authorities estimate roughly 5,000 gallons of fuel spilled during the crash.

Central Texas News Now if following this story to get more information.

