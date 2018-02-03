No. 3 Baylor women beat Texas Tech 90-44 for 18th win in row

The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.More >>
The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.More >>
Tom Brady is the comeback king in the playoffs.More >>
Tom Brady is the comeback king in the playoffs.More >>
The 'Chords and Conversations' Songwriters event will take place in Waco Saturday evening to benefit the Texas Tech University Higher Education Teaching Site at Waco.More >>
The 'Chords and Conversations' Songwriters event will take place in Waco Saturday evening to benefit the Texas Tech University Higher Education Teaching Site at Waco.More >>