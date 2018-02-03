No. 3 Baylor women beat Texas Tech 90-44 for 18th win in row

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - Juicy Landrum had 20 points to lead five Baylor players in double figures and the No. 3 Lady Bears overwhelmed Texas Tech for the second time this season, 90-44 on Saturday for their 18th straight win.

The game was tied 6-6 halfway through the first quarter before Baylor (21-1, 11-0 Big 12) ended the quarter with 15 straight points. Five different players scored in that spurt for the Lady Bears.

Dekeiya Cohen had 19 points for Baylor, while Kristy Wallace had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Lauren Cox had 12 points and Kalani Brown scored 11.

Jada Terry had 10 points to lead Texas Tech (7-15, 1-10), which shot 27 percent (19 of 70) from the field.

After the Lady Raiders lost 97-49 at Baylor on Dec. 31, coach Candi Whitaker was fired. They are 1-8 under interim coach Shimmy Gray-Miller, and three of their last four losses are by at least 30 points, including a 51-point home loss to No. 8 Texas two weeks ago.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Lady Bears are 11-0 in Big 12 play for the second year in a row. Before that, the last time they were 11-0 was during their 40-0 national championship season six years ago.

Texas Tech: The Lady Raiders have a 48-42 series lead, but have now lost 17 in a row and 27 of 28 against Baylor.

UP NEXT

Baylor plays its next two games at home, starting Monday night against Oklahoma.

Texas Tech goes to Kansas State on Wednesday night.

