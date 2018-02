We asked...and Central Texans answered.

The best floral shops in Central Texas can be found at - La Vega Flower Shop.

La Vega Flower Shop was the clear winner in the comment section of our post. It's located at 807 La Clede in Waco.

Honorable mentions include Sherwood Florist, H-E-B, Reed's Flowers, and nature.

Do you agree with this list? Comment on the post below with your vote!

