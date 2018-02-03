No. 1 Baylor A&T Hosts No. 8 Alderson Broaddus in 2018 Opener

Tom Brady is the comeback king in the playoffs.More >>
Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl halftime show.More >>
Juicy Landrum had 20 points to lead five Baylor players in double figures and the No. 3 Lady Bears overwhelmed Texas Tech for the second time this season, 90-44 on Saturday for their 18th straight win.More >>
Police in Durham, New Hampshire, are preparing for thousands of Patriots fans possibly filling the quiet downtown Sunday night. Authorities are hoping to prevent the kind of destruction fans committed there during another Super Bowl.More >>
Junior guard Admon Gilder scored 15 points and Texas A&M dominated South Carolina from the start, winning 83-60 on Saturday in Reed Arena.More >>
