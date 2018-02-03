'Chords and Conversations' Songwriters Event to take place to benefit Texas Tech University at Waco

The 'Chords and Conversations' Songwriters Event will take place in Waco, Saturday evening to benefit the Texas Tech University Higher Education Teaching Site at Waco.

The songwriters will perform in front of an audience equipped with only their guitars, a handful of songs, and stories from which those songs grew.

The event will feature the songwriters Aaron Barker, Allen Shamblin and J.T. Harding.

The event will directly benefit the Texas Tech Waco campus students through scholarships.

The main performance will take place at the Hippodrome Theatre from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There will be a pre-reception with Hors D'Oeuvres at The Palladium from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

The post-show dessert reception and meet and greet will follow the main event at The Palladium from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Individual tickets are available for $150. You can purchase tickets here.

