Central Texas among top 5 metro areas battling the flu

The Central Texas area is among the top 5 metro areas battling the flu this week.

Data from Sickweather showed the top 10 states and metro areas.

Top 10 Flu Metro Areas:

Austin, TX Lubbock, TX Oklahoma City, OK Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX Casper-Riverton, WY Dallas-Ft.Worth, TX New Orleans, LA Indianapolis, IN Birmingham, AL San Diego, CA

Top 10 Flu States:

Oklahoma Tennessee Nevada Texas Alabama Louisiana Kentucky California Arizona Georgia

For more information about flu data click here.

