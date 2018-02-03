Central Texas among top 5 metro areas battling the flu - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Central Texas among top 5 metro areas battling the flu

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
CENTRAL TEXAS, TX (KXXV) -

The Central Texas area is among the top 5 metro areas battling the flu this week. 

Data from Sickweather showed the top 10 states and metro areas. 

Top 10 Flu Metro Areas:

  1. Austin, TX
  2. Lubbock, TX
  3. Oklahoma City, OK
  4. Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX
  5. Casper-Riverton, WY
  6. Dallas-Ft.Worth, TX
  7. New Orleans, LA
  8. Indianapolis, IN
  9. Birmingham, AL
  10. San Diego, CA

Top 10 Flu States:

  1. Oklahoma
  2. Tennessee
  3. Nevada
  4. Texas
  5. Alabama
  6. Louisiana
  7. Kentucky
  8. California
  9. Arizona
  10. Georgia

For more information about flu data click here. 

