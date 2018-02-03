Special needs community comes together for annual fishing event

A free event in Waco is bringing together the special needs community to fish!

The Really Big Fishing Event for Really Special People is taking place at the Heart of Texas Fair Grounds Creative Arts and Exhibits Building in Waco, Saturday, Feb. 3. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m

The event, which provides a safe and fun environment for fishing, is from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will feature fishing, dancing, games and food, free to everyone!

No license is required and fishing equipment will be provided.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All