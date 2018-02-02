Bears Acro & Tumbling earns top preseason ranking - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Bears Acro & Tumbling earns top preseason ranking

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor acrobatics & tumbling will enter the 2018 season ranked No. 1 in the National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) Preseason Coaches Poll, the organization announced Friday.

The Bears, who garnered the top spot for the third straight season, received 11 first place votes for a total of 283 points in the poll. BU has been chosen in the top two slots of the poll for four straight years.

Baylor begins the 2018 season with a home meet vs. Alderson-Broaddus on Feb. 4 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, visit: http://www.baylorbears.com/tickets/. For updates on the program follow @BaylorAcroTumb on Twitter and Instagram and @BaylorAcrobaticsandTumbling on Facebook.

2018 NCATA Preseason Coaches Poll

Baylor 283 points (11 first place votes)

Oregon 277 points (6 first place votes)

Azuza Pacific 246 points         

Quinnipiac 232 points

Hawaii Pacific 226 points       

Gannon 200 points     

Fairmont State 195 points     

Alderson Broaddus 171 points           

King 146 points          

Converse 127 points  

Concordia Wisconsin 109 points        

Glenville State 104 points      

WVWC 85 points        

Adrian 78 points         

West Liberty 45 points           

Davis & Elkins 41 points         

Georgetown 36 points

  • SportsMore>>

  • Ten run 6th inning gives MCC 18-1 win

    Ten run 6th inning gives MCC 18-1 win

    Friday, February 2 2018 10:30 PM EST2018-02-03 03:30:56 GMT

    The No. 6 McLennan Highlanders showed total domination in this afternoon’s series opener with Midland at Bosque River Ballpark, crushing the Chaparrals 18-1.

    More >>

    The No. 6 McLennan Highlanders showed total domination in this afternoon’s series opener with Midland at Bosque River Ballpark, crushing the Chaparrals 18-1.

    More >>

  • Bears Acro & Tumbling earns top preseason ranking

    Bears Acro & Tumbling earns top preseason ranking

    Friday, February 2 2018 10:27 PM EST2018-02-03 03:27:51 GMT

    Baylor acrobatics & tumbling will enter the 2018 season ranked No. 1 in the National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) Preseason Coaches Poll, the organization announced Friday.

    More >>

    Baylor acrobatics & tumbling will enter the 2018 season ranked No. 1 in the National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) Preseason Coaches Poll, the organization announced Friday.

    More >>

  • Baylor equestrian rallies to defeat Auburn

    Baylor equestrian rallies to defeat Auburn

    Friday, February 2 2018 10:26 PM EST2018-02-03 03:26:10 GMT

    No. 8 Baylor equestrian (3-3, 1-1 Big 12) grinded out a 9-8 win over No. 5 Auburn on Friday afternoon at the Willis Family Equestrian Center, the first meet of the spring schedule for the Bears.

    More >>

    No. 8 Baylor equestrian (3-3, 1-1 Big 12) grinded out a 9-8 win over No. 5 Auburn on Friday afternoon at the Willis Family Equestrian Center, the first meet of the spring schedule for the Bears.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly