Bears Acro & Tumbling earns top preseason ranking

Baylor acrobatics & tumbling will enter the 2018 season ranked No. 1 in the National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) Preseason Coaches Poll, the organization announced Friday.

The Bears, who garnered the top spot for the third straight season, received 11 first place votes for a total of 283 points in the poll. BU has been chosen in the top two slots of the poll for four straight years.

Baylor begins the 2018 season with a home meet vs. Alderson-Broaddus on Feb. 4 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, visit: http://www.baylorbears.com/tickets/. For updates on the program follow @BaylorAcroTumb on Twitter and Instagram and @BaylorAcrobaticsandTumbling on Facebook.

2018 NCATA Preseason Coaches Poll

Baylor 283 points (11 first place votes)

Oregon 277 points (6 first place votes)

Azuza Pacific 246 points

Quinnipiac 232 points

Hawaii Pacific 226 points

Gannon 200 points

Fairmont State 195 points

Alderson Broaddus 171 points

King 146 points

Converse 127 points

Concordia Wisconsin 109 points

Glenville State 104 points

WVWC 85 points

Adrian 78 points

West Liberty 45 points

Davis & Elkins 41 points

Georgetown 36 points