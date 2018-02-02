Bears Acro & Tumbling earns top preseason ranking

The No. 6 McLennan Highlanders showed total domination in this afternoon’s series opener with Midland at Bosque River Ballpark, crushing the Chaparrals 18-1.More >>
Baylor acrobatics & tumbling will enter the 2018 season ranked No. 1 in the National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) Preseason Coaches Poll, the organization announced Friday.More >>
No. 8 Baylor equestrian (3-3, 1-1 Big 12) grinded out a 9-8 win over No. 5 Auburn on Friday afternoon at the Willis Family Equestrian Center, the first meet of the spring schedule for the Bears.More >>
