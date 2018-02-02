Atlanta Customs and Border Protection officers to aid security at Super Bowl

Atlanta Customs and Border Protection officers are traveling to Minneapolis to help with security at this year's Super Bowl.

CPB's Director of Field Operations says the officers are gaining valuable experience that will help with the security of next year's Super Bowl that is set to be played in Atlanta.

CBP officers are working hand-in-hand with local and federal law enforcement to secure numerous venues during the game. CBP says they are more than happy to work with and learn from, their colleagues and they hare the goal to protect the public.

CBP says their security efforts in Minneapolis will not affect day-to-day operations in Atlanta.

