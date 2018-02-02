Writing workshop for veterans expands to Temple

The state organization on Arts and Disability is expanding its writing workshops for veterans to Temple.

The six-week course offered by VSA Texas that starts on Saturday allows veterans to turn their memories into well-crafted poems, plays or songs.

"Being able to write that out and share that as a legacy for their kids, their grandkids so they can really know some of the things that they've been through. It's I think very helpful for them to get that out there and express themselves," Artworks Director April Sullivan said.

The workshop that starts on Feb. 3 at the Cultural Activities Center is full but the organizers plan to offer more of them in Central Texas in the future.

Participants have the option to get their work published with other writers this summer.

