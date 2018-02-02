Baylor's Pat Neff Tower 'going red' for American Heart Association’s National Wear Red Day

For the fifth straight year, the tower of Pat Neff Hall at Baylor University will be illuminated in red light in support of the American Heart Association's National Wear Red Day on Friday night.

The tower will show the red lights around 6 p.m.

Baylor University is joining other local landmarks such as Baylor Scott & White - Hillcrest, Dr Pepper Museum, I-35 bridges, McLennan County Courthouse, Providence Healthcare Network and MarathonNorco Aerospace in showing red lights.

The American Heart Association also will host its annual Go Red For Women luncheon with guest speaker Jenna Bush Hager on Thursday, March 29, at the Waco Convention Center. The luncheon focuses on the strides in the fight against heart disease in women in the past decade and the ongoing need to educate Central Texas women about their health risks.

For more information on the luncheon, visit Waco Go Red or click here.

