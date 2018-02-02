CTX students using Google Goggles in classroom thanks to grant

Two Temple elementary school teachers are incorporating 3D technology into their lessons.

Raye Allen Elementary school teachers Ashley Hine and Megan Richards are using 20 Google Goggles with their third and fifth graders. The educators obtained the new tool thanks to a nearly $8,100 Temple Education Foundation grant. The grant also received the Superintendent's Award for Creativity.

“A lot of our kids here don’t get to leave Temple, Texas so we get to take them on a vacation or a new adventure every day,” Hine said. “The first time we tried, I had a student pretending to swim on the floor because they didn’t realize they were not actually there.”

Kaiden Eikelboom, a fifth grader who is interested in science and math at first didn’t think the googles would be able to show a vivid look of a location or landscape.

“I didn’t really believe here that we could do this. Once I saw it, I thought anything can be possible,” Eikelboom said.

He was excited to be able to travel to the moon with the goggles.

“We got to see Neil Armstrong and we got to see the footsteps,” Eikelboom said.

The Googles are also allowing students to explore places on earth.

“I’ve never been to a forest but when I looked into the Google goggles, it made me feel that I was right there,” Raye Elementary third grader Kordell Williams said.

According to 3rd grade teacher Megan Richards, the technology has sparked curiosity from the students.

“I knew they would be excited about it but when you actually experience their excitement for their learning and they want to learn more, it really makes their learning come alive," Richards said.

Hine agrees and added that she has noticed the grades of students interested in science improve since she started using the Googles in the classroom.

“When they see it more in 3D. They get to understand better. They get their faces light up and be more involved and more engaged,” Hine said.

Both teachers plan to evaluate the impact of the goggles at the end of the school year.

