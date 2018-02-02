Aggie Women Host Liberty, SFA in Doubleheader on Saturday

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team aims to stay undefeated and build on its 4-0 record Saturday as the Aggies play host to Liberty and Stephen F. Austin in a doubleheader at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. The match against the Flames begins at noon, and first serve against the Ladyjacks is at 4 p.m.

General admission seating is free. Stadium Club season tickets, valid for all men’s and women’s regular-season home matches, are available for purchase at https://aggi.es/2D87J8f. For those unable to attend, live video and stats of all home matches will be available at http://bit.ly/2rYC4Eq

After opening the season with back-to-back 7-0 victories against both the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and Prairie View A&M in a doubleheader on Jan. 13, the Aggies continued their winning ways by defeating Texas State, 6-0, and Sam Houston State, 5-2, in a doubleheader last Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Liberty is 0-2 after falling at Dartmouth, 4-3, and at Boston University, 5-2, to open the season last weekend. SFA also is 0-2 and is looking for its first win of the season after falling to Wichita State, 7-0, and Texas-San Antonio, 4-3.

The Aggies are a combined 22-2 in singles in the four dual matches, with seniors Domenica Gonzalez, Macarena Olivares and Eva Paalma all posting 4-0 records at the Nos. 1-3 lines, respectively. Freshman Riley McQuaid also is 4-0, having seen action at both the No. 4 and No. 5 positions.

Overall, Olivares is a team-leading 14-5 in singles and is riding a team-best seven-match winning streak including tournament matches.

A&M is a perfect 7-0 in doubles during dual match play. Gonzalez and Paalma are 3-0 at the No. 1 line, Olivares and freshman Iulia Ivascu are 2-0 at No. 2. McQuaid and freshman partner Dorthea Faa-Hviding are 1-0 at No. 3.

A&M and Liberty will be meeting for the first time. The Aggies own an 8-0 record in the all-time series against SFA, including last year’s season-opening 5-2 victory over the Ladyjacks at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

The Aggies close out their seven-match homestand next Saturday (Feb. 10) as they play host to the University of Louisiana at noon.