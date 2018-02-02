Hewitt post office to host passport fair

The Hewitt post office will be holding a passport fair next Saturday.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Appointments will not be required on this day, so customers are encouraged to show up early, as applicants will be served on a first-come, first-served basis until the applicant maximum capacity has been reached.

Below is the following address.

901 S. Hewitt Dr. Hewitt, TX 76643 Saturday, February 10, 2018 10:00 a.m. to 01:00 p.m.

To obtain a passport you will need the following:

Bring proper proof of American citizenship. This must be either a certified birth certificate issued by the city, county or state; naturalization certificate (a hospital-issued birth certificate alone is not acceptable); consular report of birth abroad; certificate of citizenship; or a previous U.S. passport.

Each applicant must bring a clear photocopy of their proof of American citizenship that will be presented at the time of passport acceptance. If the document is two-sided, then a photocopy of the front and back of the document must be provided.

Bring proof of identity. This must be either: a previous U.S. passport or passport card; certificate of naturalization with identifiable photo attached; certificate of citizenship with identifiable photo attached; valid driver’s license (not temporary or learner’s permit); Official U.S. military or military dependent identification card; government employee identification card (federal, state, municipal, county); current valid foreign passport.

Each applicant must bring a clear photocopy of their proof of identity that will be presented at the time of passport acceptance. If the document is two-sided, then a photocopy of the front and back of the document must be provided.

The passport application requires recent color passport photograph of you (2” x 2” in size), which the Post Office Passport Office can provide for $15.

To save time, customers may download a passport application at www.usps.com/passport to complete beforehand.

All applicants must appear in person (including minors).

Minors under the age of 16 must appear with both parents. If one parent is not available, a notarized authorization from the absent parent is required.

Each passport for an adult must be accompanied by a check or money order for $110 made payable to the U.S. State Department and a $25 execution fee made payable to Postmaster. Fees for children under 16 are $80 and $25.

The cost to expedite processing at the Department of State is $60 paid per application in addition to required fees.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.