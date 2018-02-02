Aggies Look to Extend Home Winning Streak Saturday vs. South Car - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Aggies Look to Extend Home Winning Streak Saturday vs. South Carolina

COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

The Aggies will be in search of a fourth straight victory at Reed Arena on Saturday afternoon when Texas A&M hosts South Carolina at 1 p.m.

The contest will be televised to a national audience on ESPNU with Doug Sherman calling the play-by-play action and Sean Farnham providing commentary. Additionally, radio coverage will be available on the Aggie Sports Network, which can be heard locally in the Bryan/College Station area on WTAW (1620 AM).

Texas A&M Basketball will partner with Autism Speaks and local Bryan-College Station autism advocacy organizations during Saturday's contest against South Carolina to spread awareness and support for families in our community and across the country dealing with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Aggie and Gamecock players will wear Autism Speaks shooting shirts during pregame warm-ups and on the bench. Coaches and staff from both schools will wear a special lapel pin.

The Aggies (14-8; 3-6 SEC) are coming off a home victory over Arkansas on Tuesday night that featured hot second-half shooting by A&M to put the game away. Following the intermission, Aggie shooters knocked down their first five 3-pointers over a stretch of 153 seconds. Additionally, the Aggies connected on their first six shots and 9-of-10 to open up a 21-point advantage on the Hogs.                                 

South Carolina, which carried the SEC torch en route to an appearance in the Final Four last season, comes to Aggieland with a 13-9 overall mark and a 4-5 SEC record on the year.

The Gamecocks are looking for a third consecutive win on the road in league play, have notched wins at Florida and Georgia in their last trips away from Columbia.

