No. 4 Texas A&M Hosts No. 6 Fresno State Saturday

The fourth-ranked Texas A&M Equestrian team hosts No. 6 Fresno State for its spring home opener, Saturday, at 11 a.m. CT at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

The Aggies (6-3, 2-1 SEC) are coming off of an 11-8 loss on Jan. 25 at No. 9 TCU. The Maroon & White was led by Alex Desiderio in Equitation over Fences after she tallied her team-high eighth victory of the season, while being named the only MOP from Texas A&M. Rachael Hake also contributed a point with her 84-80 victory before Rhian Murphy defeated Patty Gill, 85-81.

In the Western Arena, Avery Ellis earned the lone point for the Aggies in Horsemanship, while the A&M tallied four points in Reining. Kalee McCann earned her fifth win of the season, while Ashton Dunkel topped Adrianna Adams, 71.5-70.5. Madison Bohman leads the squad with a 7-2 mark on the season after outscoring Claire Dittrich, 69-67, before Courtney Yohey closed the event by downing Tessa Lindberg, 67.5-65.

Fresno State (3-3) opens their spring season Friday at No. 7 TCU after coming off of an 11-5 victory over Delaware State on Nov. 10 at the Masterson Farms Invitational. The Bulldogs’ Brooke Nelson earned MOP honors in Equitation on the Flat. Fresno State controlled the Hunt Seat Arena defeating the Hornets 3-1 in both events. The Bulldogs also took Reining, 3-1, while Horsemanship ended in a 2-2 tie.

The two teams competed earlier this season on Sept. 22 in Fresno, Calif., where the Aggies won the season opener, 14-5. Hake led the Aggies after earning MOP honors in both Hunt Seat events, while tallying a meet-high 90-65 victory over Alex Dirickson in Flat. Texas A&M swept Fences, 5-0 before dominating both Horsemanship and Flat, 4-1.

Live scoring for the meet can be found online at www.12thMan.com.