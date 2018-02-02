Freestone Health Clinic says it's not too late to get your flu shot

Having already treated over 200 flu cases this year, Freestone Health Clinic is urging residents of Freestone County and the surrounding area to get vaccinated.

The Center for Disease Control says this year's flu season is particularly bad. With another phase expected later this month, the CDC is reminding the public that it's not too late to get a flu shot.

Freestone Health Clinic and the CDC say that vaccinations cannot only lower your chances of catching the flu, but also reduce the number of doctor's visits and sick days that might keep you from work and children form school.

Freestone Health Clinic is located off West Commerce in Fairfield and open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Same-day appointments are available.

