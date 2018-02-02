Coming soon: Joanna Gaines shares video of new sign for Magnolia Table

Back in June, Joanna announced the new name of the restaurant, which was formerly the Elite Cafe (Source: Joanna Gaines)

On Friday, "Fixer Upper" star Joanna Gaines shared a video of the new sign for upcoming restaurant Magnolia Table.

In June, Gaines revealed the name of the new restaurant, at the former location of Elite Cafe. The couple purchased Elite Cafe in 2016, which had been a staple of Waco for nearly 100 years.

In September, Chip and Joanna announced HGTV's "Fixer Upper" will end after the fifth season.

The couple's Magnolia Market at the Silos brings more than 1.6 million visitors to Waco each year.

