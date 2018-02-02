Do you know how many sex offenders are in your area?

Using information from city-data.com, we've collected the ratio of sex offenders to the general population in each Central Texas city.

The list, sorted by county, gives the number of people in the general population of the city compared to one sex offender.

For comparison, in the entire state of Texas, there are 432 people for every one sex offender.

Bell County: 276 to 1

Holland- 103 to 1

Rogers- 122 to 1

Troy- 131 to 1

Belton- 194 to 1

Salado- 196 to 1

Temple- 234 to 1

Nolanville- 341 to 1

Killeen- 425 to 1

Harker Heights- 428 to 1

Bosque County: 212 to 1:

Clifton- 110 to 1

Meridian- 149 to 1

Cranfills Gap- 280 to 1

Brazos County: 588 to 1

Bryan- 388 to 1

College Station- 1778 to 1

Coryell County: 399 to 1

Oglesby- 81 to 1

Gatesville- 271 to 1

Copperas Cove- 312 to 1

Falls County: 273 to 1

Rosebud- 101 to 1

Lott- 124 to 1

Marlin- 147 to 1

Chilton- 634 to 1

Freestone County: 259 to 1

Fairfield- 100 to 1

Teague- 207 to 1

Hill County: 176 to 1

Whitney- 34 to 1

Aquilla- 36 to 1

Hubbard- 71 to 1

Mount Calm- 80 to 1

Hillsboro- 195 to 1

Penelope- 198 to 1

Bynum- 199 to 1

Abbott- 362 to 1

Lampasas County: 219 to 1

Kempner- 41 to 1

Lometa- 97 to 1

Lampasas- 152 to 1

Leon County: 256 to 1

Centerville- 74 to 1

Normangee- 85 to 1

Leona- 175 to 1

Jewett- 235 to 1

Limestone: 197 to 1:

Coolidge- 88 to 1

Mexia- 139 to 1

Groesbeck- 155 to 1

McLennan County: 286 to 1

Moody- 57 to 1

Valley Mills- 85 to 1

Lorena- 131 to 1

Riesel- 145 to 1

Mart- 147 to 1

Crawford- 182 to 1

West- 202 to 1

Waco- 234 to 1

Elm Mott- 337 to 1

China Spring- 363 to 1

Bruceville-Eddy- 373 to 1

Woodway- 505 to 1

Beverly Hills- 668 to 1

Robinson- 791 to 1

McGregor- 838 to 1

Lacy Lakeview- 1092 to 1

Bellmead- 1243 to 1

Axtell- 1376 to 1

Hewitt- 1733 to 1

Milam County: 23 to 1

Buckholts- 101 to 1

Thorndale- 118 to 1

Cameron- 235 to 1

Burlington- 643 to 1

Navarro County: 236 to 1

Richland- 29 to 1

Navarro- 209 to 1

Corsicana- 215 to 1

Robertson County: 195 to 1

Franklin- 58 to 1

Bremond- 116 to 1

Calvert- 118 to 1

Hearne- 123 to 1

Williamson County: 530 to 1

Taylor- 220 to 1

Thrall- 220 to 1

Jarrell- 636 to 1

Georgetown- 758 to 1

Below is a map of the number of sex offenders registered in each of the listed cities:

