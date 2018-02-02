Multi-vehicle accident on I-35 now clear - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Multi-vehicle accident on I-35 now clear

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
The accident happened on Friday around 12:45 p.m.
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 is now clear after causing backups South of Eddy, TxDOT said. 

The crash was blocking the left lane at Old Blevins Road near mile marker 314. 

TxDOT said traffic was backing up near Woodlawn Drive. 

