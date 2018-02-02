Favor app delivery service available in CTX

For the Feb. 2. edition of Central Texas Living, Ann Harder spoke with Arielle LaGuette, account executive at Favor.

During the interview, LaGuette explained that Favor is a delivery service that allows people to get anything delivered in under an hour.

She also said people can use the service online or by downloading the app.

For more information go to www.favordelivery.com.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.