Police arrest two people after conducting narcotics search warrant

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
CAMERON, TEXAS (KXXV) -

The Cameron Police Department said they arrested two people after conducting a narcotics search warrant early Friday morning. 

Officers executed the search warrant on the 200 block of E. 18 1/2 St. around 5:30 a.m. 

The Cameron Police Department SRU team located cocaine inside the home. 

Officers arrested 29-year-old James Earl Johnson Jr. and 44-year-old Sherlander Evette Pope. Both from Cameron. 

Both were charged with possession of cocaine in a drug-free zone. 

