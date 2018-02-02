Police arrest two people after conducting narcotics search warrant

The Cameron Police Department said they arrested two people after conducting a narcotics search warrant early Friday morning.

Officers executed the search warrant on the 200 block of E. 18 1/2 St. around 5:30 a.m.

The Cameron Police Department SRU team located cocaine inside the home.

Officers arrested 29-year-old James Earl Johnson Jr. and 44-year-old Sherlander Evette Pope. Both from Cameron.

Both were charged with possession of cocaine in a drug-free zone.

