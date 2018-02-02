College Station city manager leaving for director of Texas A&M's RELLIS Campus

College Station City Manager, Kelly Templin is leaving that post to become director of the Texas A&M University System's RELLIS campus.

Templin who starts his new role on April 2, takes over John Barton who is resigning to move to Colorado to be closer to family.

“Kelly’s expertise and enthusiasm in economic development will help make the transition seamless," said John Sharp, Chancellor of the Texas A&M University Systems.

On Jan. 2016, Barton joined the Texas A&M System to work on strategic initiatives and was promoted to Associate Vice Chancellor and Director of RELLIS campus seven months later.

“It has been a tremendous honor and pleasure to serve as the inaugural Director of the RELLIS Campus,” said Barton.

Templin holds a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Design and a master’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning from Texas A&M University.

He has been College Station’s city manager since 2013.

He has worked in and with municipal governments for more than two decades, including as city manager for Seabrook Texas.

“I am honored and humbled to have the chance to help fulfill the Chancellor’s vision for the RELLIS Campus,” Templin said.

Located on 2,000 acres, RELLIS will be home to two education centers and seven new engineering research and laboratory facilities, including Blinn College’s new Bryan building and the statewide headquarters for the Texas A&M Transportation Institute and the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station.

Chancellor Sharp announced the RELLIS campus in May of 2016.

