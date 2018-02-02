Armed man attempted to carjack woman near Baylor's campus

Waco police responded to an aggravated robbery near Baylor University early Friday morning, Baylor police said.

Baylor University sent out a safety notification to students alerting them of the aggravated robbery that happened in the 1400 block of Wood Avenue around 12:50 a.m.

The alert said the victim had just parked her vehicle when an armed man approached her. The man demanded her car and fired a shot when she did not comply.

The victim was not injured.

Police are still searching for the suspect, who was reported driving a white or red Kia Optima.

If you have any information related to the incident, call Waco police at 254-750-7500.

Baylor University Police Department assisted Waco police in the incident.

