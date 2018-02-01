Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Falls 82-67 To No. 12 Tennessee

No. 12 Tennessee went on a late run to beat No. 14 Texas A&M 82-67 Thursday at Thompson-Boling Arena in a women’s basketball game that featured 10 ties and 30 lead changes. Jasmine Lumpkin had a career-high 22 points, off of 10-of-12 shooting.

With the score tied at 61 and 8:20 left in the fourth quarter, the Lady Vols (18-4, 6-3 SEC) rattled off a 21-6 run to close the game.

Chennedy Carter continued her superlative play on the road, leading the Aggies (17-6, 6-3 SEC) with 25 points, her seventh 20+ point effort on the road in as many games. Lumpkin was the only other Aggie in double figures, with her first career 20+ point game, and adding seven rebounds.

The Aggies now return home to Reed Arena to host Auburn on Sunday, February 4 at 3 p.m. on SEC Network.

Aggies Ranked 16th By NCAA Selection Committee

During tonight's game, the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee ranked Texas A&M No. 16 in the second of three first Top 16 reveals, meaning if the season ended on January 30, the Aggies would host first and second round games in the NCAA Tournament. The first and second rounds of the 2018 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship will be played March 16-19 on the home courts of the top 16 seeds.

QUICKIE NOTES

Texas A&M

The Aggies are 17-6 on the season and 6-3 in SEC play. The Lady Vols are 18-4 on the season and 6-3 in SEC play.

Texas A&M is 53-5 when leading after three quarters, since the four quarter format was adopted in 2015-16

The Aggies are 1-5 against ranked teams this season and 65-90 against ranked teams in the Gary Blair Era.

Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is 348-147 in 15 seasons at Texas A&M and 756-310 in his Hall of Fame career, which ranks eighth among active coaches in career wins.

Chennedy Carter

Scored 20+ points for the 13th time this season and sixth time in the past seven games

Scored 10+ points for the 23rd consecutive game, and is the only Texas A&M player to score 10+ points in each of the first 23 games of her career.

Has scored at least 20 points in all seven of her career road games

Jasmine Lumpkin

Had a career-high 22 points, her first career 20+ point scoring game

Had 10+ points for the sixth time this season and the 13th time in her Texas A&M career