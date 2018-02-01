Community: New boutique brings more style to Austin Avenue

A new business has opened its doors in Waco...and it's bringing its own sense of style.

Brent and Kim Charlet, originally from Louisiana, moved to the Austin area in 2010, opening their first boutique in Lakeway. The Charlets had previously co-owned a business that sold clothing, jewelry and home furnishings and wanted to continue the trend in Central Texas.

Both Kim and Brent come from a long line of entrepreneurs and were inspired to open their third shop in a thriving community.

Baylor University and the growing tourism were also motivating factors for the new location.

The boutique brings unique fashion for all ages, for all events and occasions, carrying women's clothing, jewelry and shoes.

The clothing in the boutique is trendy, unique and something the Charlets hope customers will come back to again and again. They have clothing for every occasion and, of course, clothing that you'll want to wear often.

"You have those favorite go-to's in your closet. You wear 20 percent of your closet, 80 percent of the time," says Kim. "We're casual, but we stay on trend."

The store boasts an "eclectic, friendly vibe" and carries brands such as Kendra Scott, Volatile, Sbicca and more.

Those that the owners hoped to reach have welcomed the new business warmly.

"When we started traveling here, we loved the people," says Kim. "People are very welcoming here."

As the business continues to grow, the Charlets hope to continue to grow along with the community.

"The more we grow, the more we're able to offer jobs in the community," said Kim. "The more we grow, the more we're able to give back."

To celebrate, Adorn is offering 40 percent off today, Feb. 2 and Feb. 3 for their grand opening.

You can get inspired by Adorn on Facebook and on Instagram as well as their website.

