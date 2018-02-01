Report: City of Austin to deny future city business with border wall contractors

The city of Austin has shown its solidarity with its immigration community, according to a report from the Austin American-Statesman.

The city council pledged to not do city business with contractors scheduled to work on the border wall.

The Statesman said that the council voted 10-1 on the resolution.

The resolution doesn't apply to contractors who have worked on the current border wall, only to those in the future.

