Report: City of Austin to deny future city business with border wall contractors

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
AUSTIN, TX (KXXV) -

The city of Austin has shown its solidarity with its immigration community, according to a report from the Austin American-Statesman. 

The city council pledged to not do city business with contractors scheduled to work on the border wall. 

The Statesman said that the council voted 10-1 on the resolution. 

The resolution doesn't apply to contractors who have worked on the current border wall, only to those in the future. 

